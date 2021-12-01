Aragon Court (ANJ) One Day Volume Hits $92,447.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $50.16 million and $92,447.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00240135 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00088267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

