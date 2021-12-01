G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.86.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in G-III Apparel Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

