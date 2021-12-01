Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN opened at $331.71 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.