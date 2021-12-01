TheStreet Lowers El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to C

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $461.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 471,517 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth $8,058,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 362,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth $3,034,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

