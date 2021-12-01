Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Cut by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,943,366 shares of company stock valued at $121,467,908. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

