Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,704 shares of company stock worth $31,959,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $652.30 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.13 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $596.95 and a 200-day moving average of $539.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

