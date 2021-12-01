Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,359,000 after buying an additional 192,721 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 820,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,224,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,593,000 after buying an additional 280,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 678,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.08 and a beta of 1.23.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

