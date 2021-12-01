Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $173,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

