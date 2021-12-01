$407.64 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce sales of $407.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $396.20 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $343.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

RRR stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

