Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 627 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.01.

BABA stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.01 and its 200-day moving average is $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $126.13 and a 1 year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

