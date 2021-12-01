Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

