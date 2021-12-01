Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

