Cadre’s (CDRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CDRE. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cadre in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

CDRE stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

