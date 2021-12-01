Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,525,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GD opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.12.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

