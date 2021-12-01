Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,768 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $46,233,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,842,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,266,000 after acquiring an additional 878,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

