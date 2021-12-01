Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 92.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cerner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Cerner by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cerner by 14.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

