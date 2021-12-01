Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 28,340 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 155,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,901 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

