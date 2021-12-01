First Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ManTech International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ManTech International in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

ManTech International stock opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

