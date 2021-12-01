RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Stake Lessened by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $115,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the second quarter worth $172,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 123.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 120,110 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the second quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBAC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

