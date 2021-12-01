RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,432,000 after acquiring an additional 793,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,422,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

