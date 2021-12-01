Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Danaher by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Shares of DHR opened at $321.64 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

