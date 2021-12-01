RFG Advisory LLC Buys 8,452 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274,661 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth about $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth about $38,220,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BCE by 5.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after acquiring an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

