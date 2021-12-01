BiFi (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. BiFi has a market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.00214715 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.05 or 0.00686498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00067999 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

