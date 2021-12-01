Electroneum Price Tops $0.0142 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $254.79 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,907,762,953 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

