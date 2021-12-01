SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $22.33 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $22.33 million and approximately $8,245.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,398.38 or 0.97759476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00047697 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00317825 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.62 or 0.00488145 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013596 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00185336 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001559 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001122 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

