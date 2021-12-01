IGO (IGOI) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

IGO (OTCMKTS: IGOI) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IGO to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IGO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million $4.43 million 6.46 IGO Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 35.73

IGO’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGO. IGO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

IGO has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, meaning that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 5.63% N/A N/A IGO Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IGO and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A IGO Competitors 225 1257 2200 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.83%. Given IGO’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IGO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

IGO competitors beat IGO on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IGO

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

