Analysts Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

