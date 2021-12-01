Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 108,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,086. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 86,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 175,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 58,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 35,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

