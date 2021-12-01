Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Raises Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $137,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

