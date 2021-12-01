Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.65

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.65 and last traded at $54.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Worldline alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.