United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.10

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.49.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.66.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

