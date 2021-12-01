United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.10

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.49.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.66.

About United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

