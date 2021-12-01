Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.48

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 3892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

