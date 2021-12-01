Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

