Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.83

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 317542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HENKY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

