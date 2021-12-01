Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.39

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 2532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

BKEAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

