Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.99

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 16964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,371.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

About Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

