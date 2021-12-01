Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.0 days.
Shares of GLTVF stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. Globaltrans Investment has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $8.63.
Globaltrans Investment Company Profile
