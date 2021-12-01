Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 165.9% from the October 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.0 days.

Shares of GLTVF stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. Globaltrans Investment has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $8.63.

Globaltrans Investment Company Profile

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

