Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.84

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 1627789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $875,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 665,367 shares of company stock worth $29,164,720. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after buying an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 692.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,810 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

