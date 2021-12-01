Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Up 173.9% in November

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,900 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the October 31st total of 273,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 85.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the third quarter worth $1,451,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pampa Energía by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $916.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

