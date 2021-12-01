Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 160.4% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avalon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalon by 55.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avalon in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

AWX stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.20. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

