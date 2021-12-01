First Bank & Trust Buys 300 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FirstCash by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 391.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

