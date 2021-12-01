First Bank & Trust Purchases 57 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,601.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 633,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $122,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $244.59 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.