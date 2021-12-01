Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Financial Contrast

Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liquidmetal Technologies and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidmetal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecovyst 0 2 3 0 2.60

Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 55.28%. Given Ecovyst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Liquidmetal Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Liquidmetal Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Liquidmetal Technologies has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidmetal Technologies and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidmetal Technologies -249.80% -8.80% -8.44% Ecovyst -40.37% 11.79% 4.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquidmetal Technologies and Ecovyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidmetal Technologies $990,000.00 80.50 -$2.64 million N/A N/A Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.18 -$278.77 million ($2.15) -4.45

Liquidmetal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ecovyst.

Summary

Ecovyst beats Liquidmetal Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

