Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.