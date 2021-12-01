483 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 200.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 67.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,008 shares of company stock worth $13,280,109 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.86.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $180.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -163.85 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.99.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.