Atticus Wealth Management LLC Invests $138,000 in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Separately, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75. Paycor HCM Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

