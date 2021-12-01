Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Atkore by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,981 shares of company stock valued at $454,982. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.