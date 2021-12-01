Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$43.03 and last traded at C$42.75. Approximately 183,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 120,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.22.

