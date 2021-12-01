Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Declares $0.26 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.261 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $62,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

