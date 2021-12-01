UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $452.00 at UBS Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $435.00 to $452.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.42.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH opened at $444.22 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00. The company has a market cap of $418.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.